Indian hacker group launches cyber attack on Qatar in response of death penalty handed over to 8 Indian Navy officers

An Indian hacker group, named ‘Indian Cyber Force’ launched cyber attacks on Qatar in response to the death sentence handed to eight former Indian Navy officers by a Qatari court in Espionage case. Also Read: Qatar court sentences 8 former Navy officials to death, India says it is ‘exploring all legal options’ The Indian hackers claimed of carrying out cyber attacks on Qatar on November 7. They also alleged of executing unauthorised server access, leaked credential data, defaced websites, and launched DDoS attacks. They also breached the CCTV camera web servers of the country. The Indian hacker group re-shared a post of Fusion Intelligence Center on X, formerly Twitter. In its post, Fusion Intelligence Center said that Indian Cyber Force launched cyber attacks on Qatar. Also Read: Israel will have security responsibility in Palestine 'indefinitely', says Benjamin Netanyahu The hacker group also claimed to expose account information related to Qatar and unauthorised access to Qatar's CCTV camera web servers. Later in the day, the group of cyber attackers said that it has stopped its cyber attack on the website of a Qatar's mall.

Weeks ago, a Qatari court had awarded death sentence to eight former Indian Navy personnel in October. The former naval officers had been working for Al Dahra company on a submarine project for the Qatari authorities when they were detained more than a year ago. Currently, the Ministry of External Affairs is negotiating with the Qatar government for the safety of former Navy officials.

Cyber attacks on Palestine and Canada

Earlier, the group had claimed of targeting Canadian government websites and Palestinian websites. Month ago, after the beginning of Israel-Hamas war, Indian Hackers Group announced that it has hacked Hamas website. The group began to post about their cyber attacks on Hamas from October 8.

“Palestinian more than 200+ Network Device's has been Hacked. Included School,Hospital, etc. Msg to Palestinian Terrorists: If you consider yourself a true man, Fight with Real Men face to face instead of hiding behind the shield of women and kids like you Terrorists always do," wrote Indian Cyber Force on X.