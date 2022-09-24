New Delhi: The Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) in association with Indian mission in the Guatemala (Latin America) is organizing a Made in India - Trade Show Exhibition on Indian handicrafts during September 22 - 24 in Guatemala City.

Ten national master craft persons and exporters from all parts of India are displaying the wide range of variety of handcrafted products like home décor, home furnishing, carpets, furniture, lamps, fashion jewellery & accessories, incense, aroma and wellness products, the Ministry of Textiles said in a press release on Saturday.

Raj Kumar Malhotra, chairman, EPCH, said the Made in India - Trade Show Exhibition on Indian arts & crafts will provide a viable business option to the exhibitors and buyers. It is expected that the exhibition will lead to enhance trade and people to people relations in the Latin American region.

EPCH is a nodal agency promoting exports of handicrafts from the country to various destinations of the world and projecting India’s image abroad as a reliable supplier of high quality handicrafts goods & services.

Handicraft exports during 2021-22 was valued at ₹33253 crores (US $ 4459.76 million), registering a growth of 29.49% in rupee term and 28.90% in dollar terms over the previous year. Exports of handicrafts to Latin America was worth Rs. 682 crores (USD 92 million) in 2021-22.