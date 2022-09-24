Indian handicraft products shine in Guatemala trade show1 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 04:44 PM IST
Ten national master craft persons and exporters from all parts of India are displaying the wide range of variety of handcrafted products
Ten national master craft persons and exporters from all parts of India are displaying the wide range of variety of handcrafted products
Listen to this article
New Delhi: The Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) in association with Indian mission in the Guatemala (Latin America) is organizing a Made in India - Trade Show Exhibition on Indian handicrafts during September 22 - 24 in Guatemala City.