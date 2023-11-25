Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma has once again asked Canada to provide evidence supporting its allegations that India was involved in the killing of its pro-Khalistani citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The ongoing dispute stemmed from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's accusations earlier this year, hinting at possible Indian government involvement in Nijjar's murder, despite India designating Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India's Stance on Cooperation

Speaking to CTV News Channel regarding India's cooperation in the investigation post-Trudeau's allegations, Verma highlighted two key points.

Firstly, he expressed concerns about India being presumed guilty before the investigation's completion, questioning the adherence to the rule of law. Secondly, Verma emphasised that India has always offered a willingness to scrutinize any "specific and relevant" evidence supporting Trudeau's claims.

Verma reiterated India's stance, stating that neither Canada nor its allies had provided substantial evidence regarding Nijjar's killing. He emphasised the absence of specific or relevant information to aid in the investigation, underscoring India's inability to assist due to this shortfall.

Diplomatic Fallout and India's Position

Following Trudeau's assertions, diplomatic tensions surged, resulting in mutual expulsions of diplomats and temporary suspension of certain visa services by India. Verma indicated that India's non-involvement had been undermined by Trudeau's public statements, potentially impairing the Canadian Police's inquiry into the killing.

While stressing the importance of professional dispute resolution through communication and dialogue, Verma urged Canada to prevent the use of its soil by Khalistan supporters, emphasizing the need for rules and laws governing such activities.

Highlighting India's 26 extradition requests made to Ottawa in recent years, Verma said action on these requests is still pending. Expressing concerns about safety, particularly citing threats necessitating security from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), he underscored the need to safeguard himself and his consulate generals.

The High Commissioner emphasised the sanctity of diplomatic conversations under international law, highlighting their inadmissibility as evidence in court and the requirement to maintain confidentiality.

CTV said it will air the full interview on the present situation in India-Canada ties on November 26.