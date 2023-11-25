comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 24 2023 15:59:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.9 -0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,532.05 0.68%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 929.15 0.66%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.3 0.06%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,393.05 -0.09%
Business News/ News / World/  Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma urges Canada for evidence of allegations against India in Nijjar case
Back Back

Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma urges Canada for evidence of allegations against India in Nijjar case

 Livemint

The ongoing dispute stemmed from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's accusations earlier this year, hinting at possible Indian government involvement in the murder of pro-Khalistani Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma. (Image: X)Premium
Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma. (Image: X)

Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma has once again asked Canada to provide evidence supporting its allegations that India was involved in the killing of its pro-Khalistani citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The ongoing dispute stemmed from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's accusations earlier this year, hinting at possible Indian government involvement in Nijjar's murder, despite India designating Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

Also Read: Explained. India's contradictory response on assassination attempt claims of Nijjar, Pannun

India's Stance on Cooperation

Speaking to CTV News Channel regarding India's cooperation in the investigation post-Trudeau's allegations, Verma highlighted two key points.

Firstly, he expressed concerns about India being presumed guilty before the investigation's completion, questioning the adherence to the rule of law. Secondly, Verma emphasised that India has always offered a willingness to scrutinize any "specific and relevant" evidence supporting Trudeau's claims.

Also Read | India-Canada ties: On resumption of e-visas for Canadians, Jaishankar says ‘situation relatively improved’

Verma reiterated India's stance, stating that neither Canada nor its allies had provided substantial evidence regarding Nijjar's killing. He emphasised the absence of specific or relevant information to aid in the investigation, underscoring India's inability to assist due to this shortfall.

Diplomatic Fallout and India's Position

Following Trudeau's assertions, diplomatic tensions surged, resulting in mutual expulsions of diplomats and temporary suspension of certain visa services by India. Verma indicated that India's non-involvement had been undermined by Trudeau's public statements, potentially impairing the Canadian Police's inquiry into the killing.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: Foiled attack on the pro-Khalistan leader and India-US ties

While stressing the importance of professional dispute resolution through communication and dialogue, Verma urged Canada to prevent the use of its soil by Khalistan supporters, emphasizing the need for rules and laws governing such activities.

Highlighting India's 26 extradition requests made to Ottawa in recent years, Verma said action on these requests is still pending. Expressing concerns about safety, particularly citing threats necessitating security from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), he underscored the need to safeguard himself and his consulate generals.

Also Read: India briefs Australia on Canada spat

The High Commissioner emphasised the sanctity of diplomatic conversations under international law, highlighting their inadmissibility as evidence in court and the requirement to maintain confidentiality.

CTV said it will air the full interview on the present situation in India-Canada ties on November 26.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 25 Nov 2023, 02:48 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App