Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma urges Canada for evidence of allegations against India in Nijjar case
The ongoing dispute stemmed from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's accusations earlier this year, hinting at possible Indian government involvement in the murder of pro-Khalistani Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma has once again asked Canada to provide evidence supporting its allegations that India was involved in the killing of its pro-Khalistani citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
