Indian immigrants built 96 unicorns in America, now worth more than Germany's stock market

India is the single largest source of immigrant founders behind America's billion-dollar startup companies, with 96 such companies traced to Indian-born entrepreneurs, according to new research from the National Foundation for American Policy. The figure places India ahead of every other nation by a considerable margin and arrives at a moment when US immigration policy is growing more restrictive, raising questions about whether the conditions that produced this concentration of wealth creation remain intact.

India leads all nations in producing US unicorn founders, and it is not close The NFAP analysis, which examined the country of origin of founders across all 775 US unicorn companies as of April 2026, found India at the top of the ranking with 96 billion-dollar companies to its name. Israel came second with 60, followed by the United Kingdom with 47, China with 41, Canada with 30, Russia with 23, France with 21, Germany with 18, Ukraine with 16 and Australia with 14. Pakistan and Romania each contributed founders to 10 billion-dollar companies.

In total, immigrant entrepreneurs across 76 countries have contributed to the founding of US unicorn companies, reflecting the breadth of the global talent pipeline flowing into the American startup economy.

The scale of India's contribution becomes particularly striking when set against the size of the Indian diaspora in the United States. Of approximately five million Indian immigrants living in America, roughly one in every 50,000 has gone on to found a company valued at one billion dollars or more.

Five Indian immigrant founders who built the biggest fortunes in America The breadth of India's contribution to American enterprise is most visible at the individual level. According to Forbes 2025 data, the wealthiest Indian immigrant founders of US billion-dollar companies are led by Jay Chaudhry, the founder and chief executive of cybersecurity firm Zscaler, with a net worth of $13.1 billion. Chaudhry was born in Panoh, a small town in Himachal Pradesh without running water or electricity, before building one of the most valuable cybersecurity companies in the world from San Jose, California.

Vinod Khosla, co-founder of Sun Microsystems and founder of the venture capital firm Khosla Ventures, follows with a net worth of $9.2 billion. Khosla studied at IIT Delhi, Carnegie Mellon and Stanford before reshaping Silicon Valley's funding landscape across multiple decades.

Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of IndiGo, India's largest low-cost airline, and a former chairman of US Airways Group, holds a net worth of $6.6 billion. Gangwal studied at IIM Lucknow and later completed an MBA at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania before building his aviation empire across two continents.

Romesh Wadhwani, founder of Symphony Technology Group, a US-based technology and private equity firm, has accumulated a net worth of $5 billion, with his firm investing across AI-driven enterprise technology companies.

Aneel Bhusri, co-founder and former co-chief executive of Workday, the enterprise software company, rounds out the top five with a net worth of $3.3 billion. Workday, founded in California, has grown into one of the dominant platforms for human resources and financial management software globally.

Immigrants built 59% of America's billion-dollar startup economy The research found that immigrants have founded or co-founded 59% of all privately held US startup companies currently valued at one billion dollars or more, representing 455 of the 775 unicorn companies tracked by NFAP. That figure marks an increase from 55% recorded in NFAP reports published in 2018 and 2022.

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When the lens widens to include the children of immigrants, the share rises further. Approximately two-thirds, or 66%, of US billion-dollar companies were founded or co-founded by immigrants or the children of immigrants. Close to 80% of all US unicorn companies have either an immigrant founder or an immigrant serving in a key leadership role, such as chief executive or vice president of engineering.

The growth trajectory over the past decade is substantial. In 2018, the United States had 91 unicorn companies, of which 50, or 55%, had an immigrant founder. By April 2026, the total had grown to 775 US unicorn companies, with 455 having at least one immigrant founder. That represents a 750% increase in the number of unicorn companies and a rise of more than 800% in the number with immigrant founders over eight years.

The $5 trillion economy that immigrant founders built inside America The collective valuation of the 455 immigrant-founded unicorn companies stands at $5 trillion, a figure that exceeds the total stock market capitalisation of all but seven countries in the world, including the United Kingdom and Germany. If unicorn companies with at least one immigrant founder that have since listed publicly since 2016 are included, the combined figure rises above $5.8 trillion.

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The highest-valued companies with immigrant founders include SpaceX at $1.5 trillion, Anthropic at $965 billion, OpenAI at $852 billion, Databricks at $134 billion, Stripe at $106.7 billion, Ramp Financial at $32 billion, Safe Superintelligence at $32 billion and Anysphere at $29.3 billion. Among companies that have gone public, the combined market capitalisation of immigrant-founded unicorns exceeds $837 billion, a group that includes Palantir, Uber, CrowdStrike, Cloudflare, Robinhood, Zoom Video and Moderna.

The NFAP research argues that the absence of these founders would have had profound structural consequences for the American economy. Given that each co-founder materially shapes a company's trajectory, the analysis concludes that America would likely have fewer than half as many billion-dollar companies, hundreds of thousands fewer jobs and up to $5 trillion less in wealth had foreign-born founders not been permitted to enter the country.

From $16 on arrival to a $3.5 billion company: the immigrant founder story The research includes individual case studies that illustrate the broader pattern. The father of Munjal Shah, chief executive and co-founder of Hippocratic AI, arrived in the United States on a steamship carrying $16, travelling to attend graduate school at the University of California, Berkeley. Shah, born in India, relocated to Silicon Valley at the age of seven.

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He founded Hippocratic AI in 2023, a company that uses AI to deliver what it describes as "deep healthcare expertise" to patients, supported by a network of more than 7,500 US-licensed clinicians. The company now employs 190 people and carries a valuation of $3.5 billion.

Fifteen immigrants have each built two or more billion-dollar companies, six from India NFAP identified 15 immigrants who have founded two or more billion-dollar companies. Six of those 15 were born in India: Mohit Aron, Jyoti Bansal, Ashutosh Garg, Arvind Jain, Sachin Nayyar and Ajeet Singh.

The full list spans origins across the globe: Noubar Afeyan from Lebanon, Al Goldstein from Uzbekistan, Michael Gronager from Denmark, Ignacio Martinez from Spain, Christopher Ré from France, Ion Stoica from Romania, Ilya Sutskever from Canada and Vlad Tenev from Bulgaria.

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Elon Musk, born in South Africa, is listed as a founder or co-founder of four companies valued at one billion dollars or more: SpaceX, OpenAI, The Boring Company and Neuralink, in addition to serving as chief executive of Tesla.

Afeyan holds the record among the group, having founded five companies that reached unicorn valuations: Moderna, which has since gone public, along with Indigo Ag, Generate Biomedicines, Tessera Therapeutics and Lila Sciences.

International students are disproportionately driving America's unicorn pipeline The research pays particular attention to the pathway from international student to company founder, a route that nearly a quarter of all US unicorn founders have taken. Some 183 of 775 US billion-dollar companies, or 24%, have at least one founder who first arrived in the United States on a student visa. Across those companies, 233 individual international students went on to become founders or co-founders.

The companies founded by international student alumni employ an average of 1,123 people each, and their collective valuation stands at $3.5 trillion, rising above $4 trillion when those that have since gone public are included.

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The academic pipeline feeding this group is heavily weighted towards science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines. At American universities, international students account for 80% of full-time graduate enrolments in computer and information sciences, 75% in electrical and computer engineering, 62% in mathematics and statistics, and majorities in industrial engineering, civil engineering and mechanical engineering.

International students can ordinarily remain in the United States long-term only after securing H-1B status or an employment-based green card, a process that the NFAP notes has become increasingly uncertain under current immigration conditions.

Jobs and economic scale of immigrant-founded companies In employment terms, SpaceX leads all immigrant-founded unicorn companies with 25,700 workers, followed by REEF Technology with 18,000, Stripe with 10,000, Gopuff with 9,400 and Databricks with 8,000. Other major employers in the group include Brandtech Group, Deel, Cohesity, OpenAI and Notion Labs.

The NFAP research frames its findings explicitly within the context of tightening US immigration policy, concluding that the data demonstrates the measurable economic cost of restricting the channels through which immigrant entrepreneurs have historically entered and remained in the country.