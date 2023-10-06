The UK needs to invite skilled workers from overseas if the government wants the country to be a superpower, an expert said in context to UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman 's hard line speech that tough action needs to be taken to stop migration.

“It's likely that Braverman is aware of the role immigration plays in sustaining the UK economy and fulfilling skill gaps, making her remarks noteworthy for not only political observers; but also stakeholders concerned with immigration's role in the UK's future. This is considering the country is grappling with with a labour shortfall in various sectors, " said Yash Dubal, A Y & J Solicitors, London, United Kingdom.

He, however, cautioned that in case, there is a change in policy decisions to restrict immigration levels, it will massively affect all potential migrants and particularly Indians as they make up the highest percentage of migrants to the in UK.

Braverman view on migration

To put to context, Braverman, earlier this week, warned against a “hurricane" of migrants landing on the country’s shores unless tough action is taken.

“The wind of change that carried my own parents across the globe in the 20th century was a mere gust compared to the hurricane that is coming," said the 43-year-old Indian-origin Cabinet minister, whose parents migrated to Britain from Mauritius and Kenya .

“Because today the option of moving from a poorer country to a richer one is not just a dream for billions of people, it is an entirely realistic prospect," she said in her address to the Tory activists.

Is Braverman's statement a hint towards change in policy? Can it affect Indian immigrants?

Commenting on the same, Dubal said, it should be remembered that this was just a speech and not policy. Things could change if Braverman becomes leader. If the Conservatives lose power in the next general election they will not be able to enact policy anyway so in that context Braverman's comments will not matter so much.

“They do, however, frame and in some ways inflame a debate about whether migration levels in the UK are sustainable and to that end they may influence policy decisions to restrict immigration levels. This will affect all potential migrants and particularly Indians as they make up the highest percentage of migrants to the in UK."

Does the UK need immigrants?

This gets to the dichotomy of the issue. Yes, from an economic perspective the UK needs migrants, and is in competition with the rest of western world to lure the best and highest skilled migrants, as per Dubal

“The UK government wants the country to be a 'technology superpower'. In order to do this it needs skilled workers from overseas. it also need overseas workers to work in its health service and care where there are not enough domestic workers to look after a progressively aging population."

However, immigration is a contentious issue and a section of British society are increasingly concerned at what they feel is too much immigration, he concludes

Rishi Sunak, other Tory party members criticise Braverman

Braverman's comments drew sharp criticism from even from within her own party ranks, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

“I think this is something that is incredible about our country, is that it is a fantastic multi-ethnic democracy. We have done an incredible job of integrating people into society and one of the lovely things about getting the job I have, as the first person from my background to hold this job, that’s a wonderful thing, but it’s also not a big deal in our country," he said.

Reiterating the point during his conference speech on Wednesday, he noted: “I am proud to be the first British Asian Prime Minister, but you know what, I’m even prouder that it’s just not a big deal."

