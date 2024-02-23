Indian immigration data worth nearly 100 GB stolen by Chinese hackers: Report
One leaked draft contract shows I-Soon was marketing ‘anti-terror’ technical support to Xinjiang police to track the region's native Uyghurs in Central and Southeast Asia, claiming it had access to hacked airline, cellular and government data.
China's hackers are carrying out large-scale systematic cyber intrusions against foreign governments and companies including India. Recently, the Chinese intelligence and cyber-surveillance have breached 95.2 gigabytes of Indian immigration data, The Washington Post revealed.