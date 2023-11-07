Indian investor's message for Australians resisting work from office: Return or your jobs will be outsourced
Iqbal Singh, founder of financial advisory firm Innovative Consultants, believes outsourcing to India could lead to greater efficiency and lower costs.
The work-from-home lifestyle normalised by COVID-19 has left many unwilling to return to brick-and-mortar offices in recent months. But as thousands around the world resist calls for their return, an Indian investor has broached the possibility of outsourcing. Iqbal Singh pointed out during a recent interview that thousands of jobs in Australia could be outsourced to India for as little as 10% of the cost.