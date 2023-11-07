Iqbal Singh, founder of financial advisory firm Innovative Consultants, believes outsourcing to India could lead to greater efficiency and lower costs.

The work-from-home lifestyle normalised by COVID-19 has left many unwilling to return to brick-and-mortar offices in recent months. But as thousands around the world resist calls for their return, an Indian investor has broached the possibility of outsourcing. Iqbal Singh pointed out during a recent interview that thousands of jobs in Australia could be outsourced to India for as little as 10% of the cost. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Absolutely they can be outsourced…One of the largest opportunities I personally feel is [for] institutions to outsource these kinds of opportunities in India…Support staff, IT, finance, mortgages, all of those can be supported because of a lower-cost and at the same time English-speaking workforce," he told News.com.au last week.

Singh – the founder of financial advisory firm Innovative Consultants – also said that this would lead to greater efficiency and lower costs – “maybe around 10% to 15% of whatever the current cost is". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: Wipro mandates work from office for three days a week

The multi-millionaire also opined that Indian investors were increasingly looking at opportunities in Australia across finance, education, healthcare and minerals. His Chandigarh-based firm incidentally handles a large portfolio of family offices and clients.

The remarks came even as a survey published by the Herbert Smith Freehills law firm suggested that more than one-third of large Australian employers are planning to reduce the pay of staffers who continue to work from home. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Future of Work Report 2023 surveyed 500 senior managers at companies with more than 1000 employees around the world. It found that organisations were using a mix of “sticks and carrots" and that a pay cut could be implemented in the next three to five years. 37% of those surveyed had plans to “differentiate" pay between remote and in-office staff while 38% insisted that remote work would become a privilege earned through trust and seniority.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.