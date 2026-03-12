Indian killed in Iran's ‘suicide’ boat attack on US-owned oil tanker near Iraq

An Indian crew member was killed in an attack carried out by Iran using a “suicide” boat against a US-owned oil tanker near Iraq. The US-owned and Marshal Island-flagged oil tanker Safesea Vishnu was targeted near Khor Al Zubair port. One person was killed and the rest of the Indian crew members were evacuated to a safe place.

Advertisement

As many as 38 crew members have been rescued, while search is on for others.

In a statement, the Indian embassy in Iraq said, “On March 11, 2026, a US-owned crude oil tanker Safesea Vishnu, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, was attacked near Basra, Iraq, in which one Indian crew member unfortunately lost his life. The remaining 15 Indian crew have since been evacuated to a safe place.”

It further added that the embassy was in regular contact with the Iraqi authorities and the sailors who were rescued.

The embassy said, “Embassy of India Baghdad is in regular contact with Iraqi authorities and rescued Indian sailors and is offering all possible assistance. Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased crew member.”

According to information on the website Vessel Finder, the 228.6 meters long and 32.57 meters wide Safesea Vishnu is a crude oil tanker built in 2007, currently sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands.

Advertisement

This fatal attack comes as the West Asia crisis enters its 13th day today, March 12.

In response to the deteriorating security situation, oil terminals at Iraqi ports on Thursday suspended operations following a string of strikes on tankers near its waters.

Iraq reacts to attack Hours after the attack on crude oil tanker Safesea Vishnu, the oil ministry in Iraq expressed deep concern over the incidents linked to oil tankers in the Gulf region.

The ministry said, “The safety of navigation in international maritime corridors and energy supply routes must remain free from regional conflicts.”

Earlier, the Indian government had deplored the attack on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. India also reiterated that assaults on merchant vessels and actions that endanger the lives of crew members must be avoided.

Advertisement

Mayuree Naree, a Thai-flagged cargo vessel, was bound for Kandla in Kutch district of Gujarat, India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “We have seen reports about the attack on a Thai ship, Mayuree Naree, in the Strait of Hormuz on 11 March. The ship was bound for Kandla in India.”

“India deplores the fact that commercial shipping is being made a target of military attacks in the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Precious lives, including of Indian citizens, have already been lost in multiple such attacks in the earlier phase of this conflict and the intensity and lethality of the attacks only seems to be increasing,” the Indian government said.

(With agency inputs)