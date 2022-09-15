Indian market has significant potential for US pecans: US Trade Representative

“India’s pecan tariff on US imports is a major barrier for the US pecan industry. Reducing India’s tariff on US pecans has been the industry’s top priority for several years. We appreciate Senator Warnock working with Ambassador Tai to make this a priority for the US Trade Representative. If this effort is successful, it could have a significant impact on the Georgia pecan industry’s future," said Marianne Brown, Lee County, Georgia grower and Board Member of the National Pecan Federation.