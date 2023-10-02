Indian billionaire and mining tycoon Harpal Randhawa and his son Amer were among six individuals who lost their lives when their private plane crashed near a diamond mine in southwestern Zimbabwe , according to media reports.

The reports state that the private plane carrying Randhawa and Amer, along with four others crashed due to ‘technical fault’. According to news media website, iHarare, Randhawa along with his son and four others was killed when the plane crashed in the Zvamahande area of Mashava.

Harpal Randhawa is the owner of RioZim, a diversified mining company producing gold and coal as well as refining nickel and copper.

The mining tycoon and his son were travelling in a Cessna 206 aircraft, privately owned by RioZim. They were enroute from Harare to the Murowa diamond mine when the tragic incident occurred on Friday.

The single-engined aircraft crashed near the Murowa Diamonds mine, which is partly owned by RioZim, according to a PTI report.

The plane experienced a technical fault, possibly resulting in a mid-air explosion, before plummeting into Peter Farm in the Zvamahande region.

Names of the deceased are yet to be released by police but journalist and filmmaker Hopewell Chin’ono, who was a friend of Randhawa, confirmed his death. Chin’ono also put up a tweet informing of the memorial service for the father-son duo.