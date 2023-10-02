Indian mining tycoon Harpal Randhawa, son killed in Zimbabwe plane crash
Harpal Randhawa, the owner of RioZim, a diversified mining company producing gold and coal as well as refining nickel and copper, along with his son Amer Kabir, and four others was killed when the plane crashed in the Zvamahande area of Mashava.
Indian billionaire and mining tycoon Harpal Randhawa and his son Amer were among six individuals who lost their lives when their private plane crashed near a diamond mine in southwestern Zimbabwe, according to media reports.
The Herald, a state-owned daily newspaper, quoted police as saying four of the victims were foreigners and the other two Zimbabweans.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reports a plane crash which occurred on September 29 between 7.30 am and 8 am, where six people are confirmed dead," police said.
“The Murowa Diamond Company (RioZim)-owned white and red Zcam aircraft had left Harare for the mine at 6 am and crashed about 6km from Mashava."
RioZim confirmed the crash and said it was working with relevant authorities to gather more information.
The RioZim company secretary said a full statement will be issued.
Randhawa was the founder of the USD 4 billion private equity firm GEM Holdings.
