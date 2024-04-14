Amid the tense situation between Israel and Iran, the Indian mission in the Jewish State on Sunday urged nationals to register with the Indian Embassy and advised them to stay calm and adhere to safety protocols. In its fresh advisory for Indians , the embassy maintained that it is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with the Israeli authorities.

"In light of the recent events in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay calm and adhere to the safety protocols issued by the local authorities," the Indian mission said in the "important advisory" advisory posted on its social media handles.

"The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and it is in touch with the Israeli authorities and Indian community members to ensure the safety of all our nationals," it added.

After Iran attacked Israel with hundreds of projectiles, no country has begun the evacuation of its nationals so far. On Friday, the Indian embassy also issued an advisory asking people to avoid unnecessary travel and remain calm, amid growing speculations of a retaliatory attack by Iran.

Even though no country has begun the evacuation of its nationals, some of them, including the US have issued advisories for its nationals.

Iran fires 330 missiles on Israel

To what can be seen as a further aggravation of the situation in the Middle East, Iran and its proxies fired nearly 330 missiles and drones on Israel on Saturday. The attack was made in response to an alleged attack by the Jewish state on a diplomatic installation of the Islamic Republic in Damascus. The attack left several people dead and top commanders injured.

With long-standing tense relations between Iran and Israel, this is for the first time when the Islamic Republic launched an attack on the Jewish State from its soil.

After the Iran attack, Israel has suspended schools and other educational institutions till Monday. However, government offices and private businesses continue to work as usual.

The threat is not over: IDF

After claiming that nearly 99 per cent of the 330 missiles and drones launched by Iran have been intercepted, an Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson warned that “the threat is not over", as Iran has warned Israel of a larger attack on its territory. It also warned that US bases would be targeted if Washington backs any Israeli military action against Iran.

The United States, France, Britain and Jordan are said to have helped intercept the projectiles fired by Iran.

"We intercepted, we stopped [the attack]. Together we will win," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a tweet on Social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

