Indian mission in Israel issues new important advisory following Iranian missile attack: ‘Stay calm and...’
Indian mission in Israel issues fresh advisory urging nationals to register with Indian embassy and stay calm. The ongoing Iran-Israel crisis is expected to worsen, as IDF has warned that the threat from ‘Iran is not over’
Amid the tense situation between Israel and Iran, the Indian mission in the Jewish State on Sunday urged nationals to register with the Indian Embassy and advised them to stay calm and adhere to safety protocols. In its fresh advisory for Indians, the embassy maintained that it is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with the Israeli authorities.