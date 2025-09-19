Indian national becomes first to be deported from UK under Britain and France's new ‘one-in, one-out’ scheme

An Indian national on Thursday became the first person to be deported to France under a new treaty between the country and the United Kingdom.

The Indian national, whose name has not been revealed, arrived to the UK illegally via the English Channel onboard a small boat.

The man has been flown out to Paris from Heathrow Airport on an Air France plane under the so-called “one-in, one-out” deal struck recently as part of a UK-France returns treaty.

He is said to have arrived in to the UK in early August and has been living there illegally till now.

Home Office sources confirmed that the deported man was an Indian national, who is expected to be offered a paid-for voluntary return to his home country once back in France. He would not be able to apply for asylum and could go on to face enforced deportation if he did not take up the voluntary scheme.

The development comes a month after the UK Home Office in August claimed that Indian nationals in detention centres had almost doubled since London's crackdown on illegal immigrants.

UK court rejects deportation delay attempt In another case, a UK court rejected an attempt to temporarily stop another migrant - an Eritrean man - from being deported to France, enabling his flight to take off early in the morning.

The court conducted a three-hour emergency hearing on Thursday evening, with the flight being scheduled to take off at 06:15 BST on Friday.

During the hearing, Justice Sheldon said there was no legal justification to temporarily stop the man from being deported to France.

His lawyers argued that he may have been subject to illegal trafficking and eventually made his way to England on August 6.

‘First vital step’ UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood called the deportation a “a vital first step” to secure the borders of the country, adding that they have “dealt a blow to the smuggler gangs”.

“This is an important first step to securing our borders. It sends a message to people crossing in small boats: if you enter the UK illegally, we will seek to remove you,” said Mahmood.

“I will continue to challenge any last-minute, vexatious attempts to frustrate a removal in the courts. The UK will always play its part in helping those genuinely fleeing persecution, but this must be done through safe, legal, and managed routes – not dangerous crossings,” she said.

The man to be deported on Thursday is among the first batch of migrants detained by the UK Border Force under the new treaty, which came into force in August as a pilot scheme to run until June 2026.