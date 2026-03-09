Indian national killed in Saudi Arabia? Embassy confirms ‘no Indian fatality' after Iranian strike on Al Kharj

India's Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Monday dispelled initial reports suggesting an Indian national was among those killed in an Iranian projectile strike on the Al Kharj governorate south of Riyadh. It confirmed that the sole Indian involved in the incident survived and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Also Read | Indian national among two killed after projectile falls in Saudi Arabia

The Indian Embassy wrote on X: “It is a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening. The Embassy has been in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities regarding this issue. Counsellor (CW) Shri Y. Sabir visited Al Kharj last night and met the injured Indian national involved in this unfortunate incident. He is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj.”

What Happened in Al Kharj: 2 Killed, 12 Injured The strike that prompted the Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia's statement was first reported by AFP on Sunday. Saudi Arabia's civil defence agency confirmed that a "military projectile" struck a residential area in Al Kharj governorate, killing two people and injuring 12 others.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia starts to shift crude exports to Red Sea amid Hormuz disruption

“A military munition fell on a residential site, resulting in two deaths and (12) injuries among residents in Al-Kharj Governorate,” read the statement.

A follow-up statement from the Saudi Arabia Civil Defence agency subsequently clarified the nationalities of the casualties, correcting the initial reporting: “Following up on the initial statement regarding the direct fall of a military projectile on a residential site in Al-Kharj Governorate, and after completing all final procedures, it has been determined that the two fatalities are of Bangladeshi nationality, (11) injured persons of Bangladeshi nationality, and (1) injured person of Indian nationality.”

View full Image The civil defence agency had earlier said an Indian and a Bangladeshi national were killed by an unspecified 'military projectile' that hit a residential area

The Saudi Arabia civil defence agency had earlier said an Indian and a Bangladeshi national were killed by an unspecified "military projectile" that hit a residential area, according to the statement, which did not mention Iran by name. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said earlier on Sunday that they targeted radar systems in locations including Saudi's Al-Kharj.

Al Kharj: A Strategic Target in Iran's Gulf Campaign Al Kharj is not an incidental location. The governorate is home to one of Saudi Arabia's most significant air bases. It has been struck repeatedly over the past week as Iran has escalated its campaign of missile and drone attacks against Gulf neighbours in retaliation for the US-Israeli military campaign against the Islamic Republic.

Also Read | Trump comes under pressure to address gas prices, Iran war strategy