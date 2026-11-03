Indian national killed, two others injured after helicopters collide near Mount Everest base camp in Nepal: Watch video

An Indian national was killed while two others suffered injuries after two helicopters collided near Mount Everest's base camp in Nepal on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.

The accident occurred as the helicopters were attempting to land near Pheriche village, situated at an altitude of 4,200 metres (13,780 feet). A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

The helicopters were reportedly carrying trekkers who were visiting the Everest region during Nepal's popular autumn trekking season.

New Zealand tourist, Nepali pilot injured According to Bhupendra Thapa, an official with the Solukhumbhu district administration, the deceased was a 47-year-old tourist from India. An injured passenger from New Zealand was being taken to Kathmandu for treatment, while the Nepali pilot, who also sustained injuries, was treated at a local hospital.

Authorities had not established the total number of people aboard the two helicopters at the time of the crash.

The accident comes after heavy snowfall had blocked trekking routes in the region. Weather conditions improved on Sunday, allowing thousands of trekkers to resume their journeys.

A popular period for trekking With no road connectivity in the Everest region, helicopters are the primary means of evacuating trekkers and guides who fall ill or become exhausted amid freezing temperatures and high-altitude conditions.

The Everest Base Camp trek typically takes up to two weeks. It begins at Lukla, which has the region's only airstrip, and ends at the base camp, located at an altitude of 5,300 metres (17,380 feet).