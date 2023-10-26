Qatar awards death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers for espionage - Timeline of events
Eight former Indian Navy personnel sentenced to death in Qatar for spying on submarine program on behalf of Israel. Indian government says its shocked by death sentence for navy personnel in Qatar spying case.
The Qatar Court on Thursday announced death sentence for eight Indian Navy personnel who had been arrested in August last year on charges of spying on a submarine program on behalf of Israel. The verdict has been termed 'deeply' shocking by the Indian government.
