Indian naval ships to join maritime patrol of US Navy’s Passage Exercise

India and the US regular take part in the Malabar series of exercises, that began in the 1990s as a bilateral exercise, but in recent years has expanded to include Japan. Last year, India invited the Australian navy to take part in the Malabar exercises held in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea in November – making it the first time that the navies of all four countries that come together in a grouping known as the Quad conducted military drills together. It came against the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and China. China has always eyed the Quad suspiciously and accused the four countries aiming to circumscribe its influence in the Indo-Pacific region.