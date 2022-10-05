Indian naval ships visit Kuwait

Indian naval ships visit Kuwait1 min read . 07:26 PM IST
- The deployment of 1TS is aimed at exposing the trainees towards conduct of various evolutions at sea and port familiarisation
NEW DELHI :The ships of First Training Squadron (1TS) comprising INS Tir, Sujata and CGS Sarathi arrived at Port Al-Shuwaikh, Kuwait on 4 October, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
NEW DELHI :The ships of First Training Squadron (1TS) comprising INS Tir, Sujata and CGS Sarathi arrived at Port Al-Shuwaikh, Kuwait on 4 October, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
The ships are deployed in the Persian Gulf as part of their training deployment.
The ships are deployed in the Persian Gulf as part of their training deployment.
The ships were accorded a warm welcome by senior officers of the Kuwaiti Naval forces, Border Guard and the Embassy of India officials besides school children, the ministry said.
The ships were accorded a warm welcome by senior officers of the Kuwaiti Naval forces, Border Guard and the Embassy of India officials besides school children, the ministry said.
The three-day port call includes professional engagements, cross ship visits, community outreach and social interactions, it said.
The three-day port call includes professional engagements, cross ship visits, community outreach and social interactions, it said.
The ships of 1TS, based at Kochi, are part of the Southern Naval Command, Indian Navy’s Training Command.
The ships of 1TS, based at Kochi, are part of the Southern Naval Command, Indian Navy’s Training Command.
According to the ministry, the deployment of 1TS is aimed at exposing the trainees towards conduct of various evolutions at sea and port familiarisation.
According to the ministry, the deployment of 1TS is aimed at exposing the trainees towards conduct of various evolutions at sea and port familiarisation.
The present deployment also provides an opportunity in exposing the trainees to the sociopolitical, military and maritime linkages of India with friendly countries in our maritime neighbourhood.
The present deployment also provides an opportunity in exposing the trainees to the sociopolitical, military and maritime linkages of India with friendly countries in our maritime neighbourhood.