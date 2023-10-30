Indian Navy Chief says govt ‘making every effort’ to release 8 Indians given death penalty in Qatar
Indian Navy Chief assured that efforts for relief of 8 former Navy personnel sentenced to death in Qatar were making made. Admiral R Hari Kumar also mentioned that they are yet to receive transcript of court hearing on case of 8 Indian nationals sentenced to death in Qatar
Indian Navy Chief, Admiral R Hari Kumar, on Monday assured that the Government of India is making every effort possible to bring relief to the eight former Indian Navy personnel who have been sentenced to death in Qatar.
