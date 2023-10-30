Indian Navy Chief, Admiral R Hari Kumar, on Monday assured that the Government of India is making every effort possible to bring relief to the eight former Indian Navy personnel who have been sentenced to death in Qatar.

A Qatar Court sentenced eight former Indian Navy personnel to death on charges of espionage. The court ruled that the eight Indian nationals were spying on behalf of Israel. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the families of the eight who have been pushed to the guillotine.

The Indian Navy Chief also mentioned that they have not yet received the transcript of the court hearing.

Speaking at an event in Goa, Kumar said, “I have not yet seen the transcript of the court hearing...it was supposed to have been transcribed and provided to us on Sunday...we will have a look at it. In fact, you have heard the MEA statement on this. Every effort is being made by the government to ensure that....through the legal recourse and find relief for our personnel,"

R Hari Kumar was speaking at the fourth edition of the Goa Maritime Conclave, currently underway in Goa.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The eight Indian nationals have been imprisoned in Qatar since October 2022 and were accused of allegedly spying on a submarine programme.

New Delhi had been granted consular access to the eight Indians and had been working to secure their release. The Indian nationals had their first trial in late March.

The EAM said that the government attaches the "highest importance" to the case and will coordinate closely with the families in that regard.

"Met this morning with the families of the 8 Indians detained in Qatar. Stressed that Government attaches the highest importance to the case. Fully share the concerns and pain of the families. Underlined that the Government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. Will coordinate closely with the families in that regard," Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs said that it was "deeply shocked" by the verdict and now awaits the detailed judgement. "We have initial information that the Court of First Instance of Qatar has today passed a judgement in the case involving 8 Indian employees of Al Dahra company," the MEA said in a statement.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!