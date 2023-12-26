Indian Navy deploys 3 warships in Arabian Sea after attacks on merchant vessels
The Indian Navy inspected the merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto after it was hit by a drone off India's west coast. The Navy deployed surveillance aircraft and warships in the region to maintain a deterrent presence.
Days after the ship was hit by a drone off India's west coast in the Arabian Sea when it was on its way to New Mangalore port, the Indian Nady's explosive ordnance disposal team on Monday carried out a detailed inspection of merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto on its arrival at Mumbai harbor.