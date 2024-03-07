Indian Navy rescues 21 crew, including 1 Indian, after ship hit by Houthi missile in Gulf of Aden | Watch
Yemen's Houthi rebels hit a bulk carrier in Gulf of Aden, causing three deaths and four injuries. Indian Navy rescued 21 crew members and provided medical aid.
The Indian Navy rescued 21 crew members, including one Indian national , after Barbados-flagged Liberian-owned bulk carrier True Confidence was reportedly hit by a missile in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday. The Navy on Thursday said that the Indian Navy warship, INS Kolkata was deployed for the Maritime Security Operation using integral helicopter and boats.
The Iran-backed Houthis have been targeting merchant vessels transiting the vital Red Sea trade route for months but Wednesday's deaths appear to be the first fatalities resulting from such an attack.
An anti-ship ballistic missile struck the Barbados-flagged, Liberian-owned M/V True Confidence, after which its crew reported "three fatalities, at least four injuries, of which three are in critical condition, and significant damage to the ship", the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.
"The crew abandoned the ship and coalition warships responded and are assessing the situation," it said, noting that the attack was the fifth time the Houthis had launched an anti-ship ballistic missile in two days.
The Philippine government's Department of Migrant Workers said in a statement on Thursday that two of the crew members killed were Filipinos and two others were "severely injured".
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree wrote on social media that the True Confidence was targeted with multiple missiles "after the ship's crew rejected warning messages" from the Houthis.
(With AFP inputs)
