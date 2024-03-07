Yemen's Houthi rebels hit a bulk carrier in Gulf of Aden, causing three deaths and four injuries. Indian Navy rescued 21 crew members and provided medical aid.

The Indian Navy rescued 21 crew members, including one Indian national , after Barbados-flagged Liberian-owned bulk carrier True Confidence was reportedly hit by a missile in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday. The Navy on Thursday said that the Indian Navy warship, INS Kolkata was deployed for the Maritime Security Operation using integral helicopter and boats.

The US military said that three people have been killed and at least four wounded after a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels hit a bulk carrier in the Gulf of Aden.

The Indian Navy also added that critical medical aid was provided to injured crew.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Navy wrote: "Indian Navy's swift response to Maritime Incident in Gulf of Aden. Barbados Flagged Bulk Carrier MV #TrueConfidence reported on fire after a drone/missile hit on 06 Mar, approx 54 nm South West of Aden, resulting in critical injuries to crew, forcing them to abandon ship."

"INS Kolkata deployed for Maritime Security Operations, arrived on location at 1645 hrs & rescued 21 crew, incl one Indian national, using integral helicopter and boats. Critical medical aid provided to injured crew. The crew of #TrueConfidence were subsequently evacuated to Djibouti, PM 06 Mar," they added.

The Iran-backed Houthis have been targeting merchant vessels transiting the vital Red Sea trade route for months but Wednesday's deaths appear to be the first fatalities resulting from such an attack.

An anti-ship ballistic missile struck the Barbados-flagged, Liberian-owned M/V True Confidence, after which its crew reported "three fatalities, at least four injuries, of which three are in critical condition, and significant damage to the ship", the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

"The crew abandoned the ship and coalition warships responded and are assessing the situation," it said, noting that the attack was the fifth time the Houthis had launched an anti-ship ballistic missile in two days.

The Philippine government's Department of Migrant Workers said in a statement on Thursday that two of the crew members killed were Filipinos and two others were "severely injured".

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree wrote on social media that the True Confidence was targeted with multiple missiles "after the ship's crew rejected warning messages" from the Houthis.

(With AFP inputs)

