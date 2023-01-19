Indian Navy to commission fifth Kalvari class submarine ‘Vagir’ on 23 Jan2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 10:40 PM IST
The Indian Navy will commission the fifth scorpene-class submarine Vagir on 23 January
On 23 January, the fifth submarine of the scorpene-class, Vagir, will be commissioned by the Indian Navy, according to announcements made on Thursday. As China has been stepping up its footprint in the Indian Ocean region, the commissioning of the submarine constructed under Project-75 is expected to strengthen the Navy's combat capability.