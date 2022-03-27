The Indian-origin owner of a dessert parlour in northern England won GBP 250,000 investment in one of UK’s popular reality television shows ‘The Apprentice’ beating as many as 16 contestants.
The Indian-origin owner of a dessert parlour in northern England won GBP 250,000 investment in one of UK’s popular reality television shows ‘The Apprentice’ beating as many as 16 contestants.
In the 16th edition of the BBC show, Harpreet Kaur, 30, went head-to-head with other budding entrepreneurs from different parts of Britain, including another Indian-origin candidate Akshay Thakrar.
In the 16th edition of the BBC show, Harpreet Kaur, 30, went head-to-head with other budding entrepreneurs from different parts of Britain, including another Indian-origin candidate Akshay Thakrar.
Kaur, who raise the investment at the reality show, to scale up her Oh So Yum! franchise, said “I’m really overwhelmed."
Kaur, who raise the investment at the reality show, to scale up her Oh So Yum! franchise, said “I’m really overwhelmed."
“Lost for words that I’ve won the BBC Apprentice. But I’m so excited for this new chapter with Oh So Yum! Thank you to everyone who showed their support," she said. Kaur asserted that she entered the show with the intent of expanding her already successful coffee and cakes business in West Yorkshire to a country-wide brand.
“Lost for words that I’ve won the BBC Apprentice. But I’m so excited for this new chapter with Oh So Yum! Thank you to everyone who showed their support," she said. Kaur asserted that she entered the show with the intent of expanding her already successful coffee and cakes business in West Yorkshire to a country-wide brand.
“I’m definitely not in business to make friends. I’m here to make money, and I’m pretty sure Lord Sugar isn’t looking for a new mate," she declared, at the start of the show earlier this year.
“I’m definitely not in business to make friends. I’m here to make money, and I’m pretty sure Lord Sugar isn’t looking for a new mate," she declared, at the start of the show earlier this year.
“I love turning my dreams into goals, and then achieving them. But life is also about enjoying the small moments and pleasures, such as really good dessert of course," said Kaur, a British Punjabi, who grew up in Birmingham.
“I love turning my dreams into goals, and then achieving them. But life is also about enjoying the small moments and pleasures, such as really good dessert of course," said Kaur, a British Punjabi, who grew up in Birmingham.
She applied for ‘The Apprentice’ convinced that the business was ready to be scaled up with the right amount of investment. Over the course of 12 tough tasks broadcast weekly, 16 candidates were whittled down with the words “you’re fired" by Sugar until the final four remained to fight it out for his GBP 250,000 investment.
She applied for ‘The Apprentice’ convinced that the business was ready to be scaled up with the right amount of investment. Over the course of 12 tough tasks broadcast weekly, 16 candidates were whittled down with the words “you’re fired" by Sugar until the final four remained to fight it out for his GBP 250,000 investment.
Kaur's family runs a convenience store in Huddersfield, where she helped out while juggling work and studies before eventually setting up her first dessert shop in partnership with her sister Gurvinder.
Kaur's family runs a convenience store in Huddersfield, where she helped out while juggling work and studies before eventually setting up her first dessert shop in partnership with her sister Gurvinder.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)