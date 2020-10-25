Indian origin Wavel Ramkalawan brought to office of president in Seychelles

Assumption Island lies situated some 1,100 kilometres southwest of the Seychelles’ main island of Mahé. The proposed naval facility development was aimed at helping Seychelles’ Coast Guard patrol the nation’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) against piracy, illegal fishing and drug-trafficking amongst others. India was looking to use the facilities for refueling of ships, according to people familiar with the developments. In June 2018, then president Danny Faure was reported as saying that the project would not be taken forward. But during Faure’s visit to India, it was agreed that the project would proceed as planned. Since then there has been scant progress according to news reports mainly because of domestic opposition in Seychelles given that the naval facility on Assumption could pose an environmental threat to Aldabra atoll, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to the world’s largest population of giant tortoises.