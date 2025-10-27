‘Indian’ origin woman raped in UK; police issue urgent appeal to trace suspect of ‘racially aggravated’ crime

After an “Indian” origin woman in her 20s was allegedly raped in United Kingdom's Walsall, the police have issued an urgent appeal to locate a white male suspect following the "racially aggravated" crime.

West Midlands Police stated that they were called to the Park Hall area of Walsall on Saturday evening after learning about concerns of a woman in distress in the street. The force released CCTV footage of the suspect as part of a public appeal for information and confirmed that they are treating the crime “as a racially aggravated attack".

“We’re investigating after a woman in her 20s was raped in Walsall in what we are treating as a racially aggravated attack. We were called just after 7.15pm last night to concerns for the welfare of a woman in distress in the street. Officers established that she had been raped and assaulted at a nearby property by a man she did not know,” the police said in a press release.

They added, “She is now being supported by our officers following the attack, in the Park Hall area of Walsall. The attacker is described as white, in his 30s, with short hair, and was wearing dark clothing.”

Det Supt Ronan Tyrer, who is supervising the probe, said, "This was an absolutely appalling attack on a young woman, and we are doing absolutely everything we can to arrest the person responsible. We have teams of officers recovering evidence and building a profile of the attacker so that he can be brought into custody as soon as possible. At this stage we are not linking this attack to any other offences.”

“Our focus is on supporting the investigators in identifying and arresting the attacker. Walsall is a diverse area, and we know the fear and concern that this awful attack will cause, in our communities. We have been speaking to people in the community today to listen to and understand their concerns, and there will be an increased policing presence in the coming days," Ch Supt Phil Dolby, of Walsall Police stated.

