A Morroccan passenger plane crashed in the mountains of Topkhana alongside the districts of Kuran-Munjan and Zibak of Badakhshan province. This report had earlier mentioned that the plane was an Indian passenger aircraft.

However, the Ministry of Civil Aviation later clarified that plane crash that has occurred in Afghanistan is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft. It is a Moroccan registered small aircraft.

A later update posted by news agency ANI quoted a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official saying that the that crashed in the mountains of Topkhana alongside the districts of Kuran-Munjan and Zibak of Badakhshan province, was Moroccan registered DF 10 aircraft

A plane that crashed in the mountains of Topkhana alongside the districts of Kuran-Munjan and Zibak of Badakhshan province, was Moroccan registered DF 10 aircraft.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)

