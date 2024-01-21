A Morroccan passenger plane crashed in the mountains of Topkhana alongside the districts of Kuran-Munjan and Zibak of Badakhshan province. This report had earlier mentioned that the plane was an Indian passenger aircraft. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the Ministry of Civil Aviation later clarified that plane crash that has occurred in Afghanistan is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft. It is a Moroccan registered small aircraft.

A later update posted by news agency ANI quoted a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official saying that the that crashed in the mountains of Topkhana alongside the districts of Kuran-Munjan and Zibak of Badakhshan province, was Moroccan registered DF 10 aircraft {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A plane that crashed in the mountains of Topkhana alongside the districts of Kuran-Munjan and Zibak of Badakhshan province, was Moroccan registered DF 10 aircraft.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!