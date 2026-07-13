Indian passport renewal in UAE: What are the steps to book appointment online amid unavailability of walk-in facilities?

The Indian Consulate in the UAE has announced that walk-in services for passport renewal will no longer be available, and Indian expatriates are required to book appointments to access the service.

In a notice issued on Friday, 10 July, the consulate shared details on the appointment process for passport renewal applications.

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The update follows the temporary postponement of the launch of Consular, Passport and Visa (CPV) services by Tours & Travels in the UAE after receiving official communication from the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi. The services, which were scheduled to begin on 1 July, have been deferred until further notice due to “administrative reasons”, according to the embassy.

The authority also stated in the notice that BLS International and SGIVS Global no longer have the approval to provide consular services.

Here's how to book your appointment online: Visit the official appointment portal at book.passportindiauae.com. 2. Create an account by entering your name, email address, and setting a password.

3. Complete the email verification process.

4. Sign in using your registered credentials.

Also Read | Should NRIs in Dubai use a UAE foundation for succession planning?

5. Choose the relevant consular jurisdiction — applicants can select either the Consulate General of India in Dubai or the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi.

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6. Enter the required details and pick an available appointment slot.

7. Review and confirm the appointment booking.

With the summer travel season approaching, a large number of Indian expatriates in the UAE are rushing to address passport expiry concerns. Many have been caught off guard after finding their passports nearing expiration, while getting a reissue appointment has reportedly become increasingly difficult, with long queues and the appointment link allegedly not working for Indian expats, according to Khaleej Times.

UAE changes visa-on-arrival rules for Indians with UK documents Meanwhile, the UAE has introduced a major visa rule change for Indian travellers in 2026, particularly those who previously relied on valid UK visas or UK residence permits for entry, as per PTI.

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Under the earlier system, Indian passport holders could obtain a visa on arrival if they possessed valid visas, residence permits, or Green Cards issued by countries included in the UAE’s approved list.

However, under the updated UAE visa regulations, UK-issued visas and residence permits will no longer qualify for visa-on-arrival eligibility. Indian travellers holding only UK immigration documents will now need to obtain a UAE visa before their trip.

Revised eligibility rules The Dubai visa-on-arrival option for Indian passport holders has not been completely discontinued in 2026, but the eligibility requirements have been updated.

Indian travellers may still qualify for the UAE visa-on-arrival facility if they hold valid visas, residence permits, or Green Cards issued by approved countries, including:

United States 2. European Union member states

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3. Australia

4. Canada

5. Japan

6. New Zealand

7. Singapore

8. South Korea

Travellers are advised to check the latest UAE immigration guidelines and ensure that all required documents remain valid throughout their trip.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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