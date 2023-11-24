India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a circular for Indian civilian aircraft operators after reports emerged of interference in the Middle East airspace .

Increasing number of reports have suggested that Indian airlines and aircrafts have been facing incidences of spoofing and jamming when they fly over parts of the Middle East.

The DGCA issued circular to airlines and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on measures to deal with threats from jamming and spoofing of the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).

According to DGCA, the aviation industry is grappling with uncertainties due to new threats and reports of GNSS jamming and spoofing.

The circular provides comprehensive mitigation measures and action plans for aircraft operators, pilots, Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSP) and air traffic controllers. This includes the development of contingency procedures in coordination with equipment manufacturers and assessing operational risk by conducting a safety risk assessment.

What is spoofing and jamming?

GNSS spoofing and jamming refers to attempts to manipulate a user's navigation system by giving false signals. GNSS is vital for aircraft navigation.

In the wake of the reports of GNSS interference over airspace in the Middle East in the recent past, DGCA formed an internal committee on October 4.

As explained by NDTV, the planes flying over Middle East received a spoofed GPS signal. This signal is aimed at fooling the aircraft's in-built system into thinking that they are flying miles away from their intended route. The signal is often strong enough to compromise the integrity of the aircraft's system.

Countries where spoofing, jamming were reported

An NDTV report states that the busy airway in Northern Iraq and Azerbaijan reported several incidents. Most were being reported near Erbil. Further, the latest one was reported near Ankara, Turkey on 20 November.

DGCA circular on spoofing and jamming

The DGCA issued circular is applicable to all Aircraft operators and Air navigation service providers (ANSP) Airport Authority of India. The circular provides a mechanism for ANSP to establish a threat monitoring and Analysis network in close coordination with DGCA for preventive as well as reactive threat monitoring and analysis of reports of GNSS interference

