Indian planes face GPS spoofing and jamming over Middle East, DGCA issues circular
Reports of GNSS interference in the Middle East airspace have prompted the DGCA to issue a circular with measures to address jamming and spoofing threats. The circular includes the development of contingency procedures, and conducting safety risk assessments.
India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a circular for Indian civilian aircraft operators after reports emerged of interference in the Middle East airspace.
