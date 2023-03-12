Indian Railways' South Western Railway(SWR) zone's Hubballi got its name registered in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the longest railway platform in the World at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji station. The Hubballi stationhas been constructed at a cost of Rs. 20.1 crore, as part of remodelling of the Hubballi yard. To facilitate theeasy receipt and dispatch of trains at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station, yard remodelling was successfully commissioned with electronic interlocking in February 2021.

Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Railway station Hubballi, is an important junction in Karnataka. Hubballi is a major hub of trade and commerce in the North Karnataka region. This station is situated on the junction connecting railway lines towards Bengaluru (Davanagere side), Hosapete (Gadag side) and Vasco-Da-Gama/Belagavi (Londa side).

World’s Longest Railway Platform.



Single-line working towards Gadag, Davangere and Londa was the main bottleneck which caused detention to trains during reception and despatch.

In order to meet the growing needs of the city in addition to the existing 5 platforms, three new platforms have been added. One of which, i.e., platform No. 8 measuring 1507m has earned the distinction as the longest railway platform in the world. Two trains will be flagged off with electric engines, simultaneously from the longest platform.

Salient Features/ Benefits:

Caters to future transportation needs of Hubballi-Dharwad region.

Enhances the operational capacity of the yard, addressing the need to hold/run additional trains in future.

Simultaneously trains can be started in two directions.

Avoids detention of express trains, during entering the station and saves the time of passengers.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has also completed the electrification of Hosapete – Hubballi - Tinaighat Railway line (245 RKM) at a cost of Rs. 519 crores. The route passes through the districts of Vijayanagar, Koppal, Gadag, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada and Belagavi. This is a major coal route of Karnataka linking Steel plant and Thermal power plant with Mormugao Port. Electrification of the double-line track will make the route carbon neutral, leading to zero pollution.

This is a major coal route of Karnataka linking Steel plants and Thermal power plant with Mormagao Port, Goa – enables smooth transport of bulk cargo. Electrification reduces dependency on Diesel and reduces pollution. It will also enable savings of Rs. 250 crore per year approx. and more than 2,50,000 kilo-litres of diesel per year.