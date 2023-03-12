India gets world's longest railway platform at Hubballi in Karnataka. Details here2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 01:00 PM IST
- Hubballi is a major hub of trade and commerce in the North Karnataka region. This station is situated on the junction connecting railway lines towards Bengaluru (Davanagere side), Hosapete (Gadag side) and Vasco-Da-Gama/Belagavi (Londa side)
Indian Railways' South Western Railway(SWR) zone's Hubballi got its name registered in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the longest railway platform in the World at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji station. The Hubballi stationhas been constructed at a cost of Rs. 20.1 crore, as part of remodelling of the Hubballi yard. To facilitate theeasy receipt and dispatch of trains at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station, yard remodelling was successfully commissioned with electronic interlocking in February 2021.
