Indian school teacher dies of Covid-19 in Qatar

Hema Premanand, a teacher of the Monarch International School in Doha, was admitted at Hazm Mebaireek General Hospital in Doha three weeks ago with COVID-19-related complications and suffered a kidney failure

A 49-year-old Indian school teacher, who was also a famous choreographer in the Indian community in Qatar, has died of COVID-19 in Doha, according to a media report.

Hema, who hailed from Palakkad in Kerala, is survived by her husband Premanand Thalassary, and two daughters, Meera and Thara.

"My father, too, was infected with COVID-19 and was admitted at Cuban Hospital. He has recovered," Thara said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Before joining Monarch School, Hema worked as a dance teacher at DPS-MIS Indian School and Pearl International in Doha, and also worked with an Indian School in Oman before coming to Doha, the news portal said.

Hema worked as a dance teacher in Qatar for 10 years and was very famous in the Indian community in the Gulf and back home, it said.

She worked as a choreographer for hundreds of dance programmes at cultural events and festivals organised by dozens of prominent Indian community organisations in Qatar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The body will be flown to India for last rites, the family said.

