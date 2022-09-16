SCO Summit: Mithun's ‘I am a Disco Dancer’ rocks Uzbekistan event

SCO Summit: Mithun's ‘I am a Disco Dancer’ rocks Uzbekistan event1 min read . 01:48 PM IST
Popular Indian songs including ‘Jimmi Jimmi Jimmi’ and ‘I am a disco dancer’ were seen playing at the event
Popular Indian songs played in Uzbekistan ahead of SCO 2022 meet on Friday. ‘Jimmi Jimmi Jimmi’ and ‘I am a disco dancer’ were played in Uzbekistan at a dinner hosted for International media on Thursday.
A video shared on social networking site Twitter shows the singers singing the ever-popular Bollywood songs and the crowd enjoying themselves while dancing to the tracks.
This is not, however, the first time when popular Hindi numbers were seen playing in Uzbekistan, reports indicate that Hindi and Indian songs remain popular in Uzbekistan with Uzebeki radio having a Hindi broadcast as well.
In July this year, External Affairs Minister(EAM) S Jaishankar also tweeted a video of people singing the title track of Bol radha bol movied starring Rishi kapoor and Juhi Chawla.
The EAM wrote, “Another reminder from SCO Tashkent why Central Asia is our extended neighborhood."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his official visit to Uzbekistan also commended the special connection the two countries share.
He wrote on Twitter, “Indian movies, language & music are very popular in Uzbekistan. In 2012, Uzbek radio completed 50 years of Hindi broadcasting"
The first ever in-person SCO summit is taking place after the pandemic, it is being attended by the Head of state of all eight member states i.e. China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India is all set to assume the annual rotational presidency of the SCO at the end of the summit.
SCO member countries comprise 30 percent of the global GDP and 40 percent of the world's population.
