Indian staff member with the United Nations killed in Gaza, Shashi Tharoor expresses condolences
In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the UN vehicle was struck in Gaza, “killing one of our colleagues & injuring another.” He said that more than 190 UN staff have been killed in Gaza.
An Indian personnel working with the United Nations was killed in Gaza when the vehicle he was travelling in came under attack in Rafah, making it the “first international" casualty for the organisation since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.