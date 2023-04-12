Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 05:26 AM IST
The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) last month asked India's antitrust regulator to investigate Google for devising a new system startups say still charges them a high service fee, despite an antitrust directive in October to allow use of third-party billing services for in-app payments.
A group of Indian startups has asked a court to suspend Alphabet Inc Google's new in-app billing fee system until the country's antitrust body investigates the U.S. firm for alleged non-compliance with its directives, a legal filing showed.
