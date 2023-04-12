Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

2 min read . 05:26 AM IST

Reuters

Google has denied any wrongdoing and challenged the antitrust ruling (Photo AFP)

The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) last month asked India's antitrust regulator to investigate Google for devising a new system startups say still charges them a high service fee, despite an antitrust directive in October to allow use of third-party billing services for in-app payments.