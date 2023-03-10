Indian startups, VC funds press panic button on Silicon Valley Bank crisis3 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 11:57 PM IST
- At least six fund managers and startups that Mint spoke to said that larger worries over the health of the bank have left them scrambling for options outside of SVB
In the wake of the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) after a run on the bank by deposit holders, a few Indian startups and venture capital firms that have exposure to the US worry about their funds parked in the tech-business-friendly bank.
