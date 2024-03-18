Abhijeeth Paruchuru, 20, was a resident of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. He was pursuing engineering at Boston University. He was reportedly killed on March 11. However, authorities denied any foul play.

The Consulate General of India in New York informed on Monday that the initial investigation into the death of Indian student Abhijeeth Paruchuru "has ruled out any foul play". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Paruchuru, 20, was allegedly murdered in Boston, United States. His body was found dumped in a car deep inside a forest, the Times of India reported. He was a resident of Burripalem, Guntur in Andhra Pradesh and was pursuing engineering at Boston University.

He was reportedly killed on March 11. However, authorities denied any foul play. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian Consulate Paruchuru’s parents are based in Connecticut and are in direct touch with detectives. It added, “Initial investigations rule out foul play."

The consulate said it “rendered assistance in documentation and transportation of his mortal remains to India". It said it remains in touch with local authorities as well as the Indian-American community in the matter.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of Mr. Abhijeeth Paruchuru, an Indian student in Boston," the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, sources told news agency PTI that the last rites of Paruchuru have already been performed in his hometown Tenali in Andhra Pradesh. US-based nonprofit organisation TEAM Aid had helped to bring his mortal remains to India.

Attacks on people of Indian-origin in US Paruchuru's case is the ninth such incident related to the Indian origin person in the US.

In March, Amarnath Ghosh, a 34-year-old trained classical dancer from India and a student of Washington University, was shot dead in St Louis, Missouri. He was shot several times near the border of St Louis' Academy and Central West End neighbourhoods. He died on the spot, news agency PTI reported.

Twenty three-year-old Indian-American student Sameer Kamath was found dead in a nature preserve in Indiana on February 5. On February 2, Vivek Taneja, a 41-year-old Indian-origin IT executive, suffered life-threatening injuries during an assault outside a restaurant in Washington. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A week before that, Syed Mazahir Ali, an Indian student was attacked by robbers in Chicago. Earlier, 25-year-old Indian student Vivek Saini was fatally attacked in Georgia State’s Lithonia city by a homeless drug addict.

In January, 19-year-old Shreyas Reddy Beniger, a student at the Lindner School of Business in Ohio State was found dead. However, local authorities had ruled out foul play. Another Indian student, Neel Acharya at Purdue University, Indiana, was confirmed dead days after being reported missing on January 28.

