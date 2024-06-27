Indian student uses fake death certificate of father to secure full scholarship in US university but makes a big mistake

Aryan Anand, 19, admitted his entire application was fake and pleaded guilty. He secured admission into the Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published01:54 PM IST
Aryan Anand, 19, secured admission into the Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Aryan Anand, 19, secured admission into the Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.(Pexels)

An Indian student studying at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, built his career on lies until a Reddit post exposed his fraud. Aryan Anand, 19, admitted his entire application was fake and pleaded guilty in Northampton County earlier in June.

Anand was arrested on April 30 for forgery and theft of services. Before that, Lehigh gave Anand a full scholarship from his native India. Anand enrolled, but a Reddit moderator flagged one of his posts, titled "I have built my life and career on lies."

Also Read | Student personalises heart diagram with girls’ names; netizens can’t keep calm

According to Anand, the reason behind the lies was “securing admission and financial aid to attend a university in the United States”.

According to a news release from Stephen G. Baratta, the Northampton County District Attorney, Anand faced multiple charges: second-degree felony for forgery and tampering with records and third-degree felonies for theft by deception and theft of services. He was released on June 12 by Judge Jordan A. Knisley with a $25,000 bail.

Also Read | ‘Should be mass deported’: Indian students blamed for Canada housing crisis

Anand then pleaded guilty to one count of forgery, a second-degree felony in Pennsylvania. He could have faced 10 to 20 years in prison, but university officials intervened, leading to his expulsion from school and deportation to India instead.

The Reddit post detailed how Anand faked transcripts, financial statements and even a death certificate for his father. The father, however, is still alive. Northampton County Assistant D.A. Michael Weinert mentioned that the moderator might not have known whom to inform if the author hadn't made a key error.

Key error by Aryan Anand

"The defendant only had one other university that he followed, which was Lehigh University. So, the moderator actually reached out to Lehigh to give them a heads up," ABC7 quoted Weinert as saying.

Also Read | Student ‘addicted to trading’ loses ₹46 lakh in F&O trading, says tax man

"It was difficult to really verify these things. I think that was great work by Lehigh and their police force. They were able to really dig deep and find all this really was false," Weinert added.

Lehigh University "appreciates the report to its ethics hotline and the diligent investigation by the Lehigh University Police Department that led to Aryan Anand's arrest", the university said in a statement.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsworldIndian student uses fake death certificate of father to secure full scholarship in US university but makes a big mistake

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

152.50
08:25 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-3.1 (-1.99%)

Indian Oil Corporation

163.00
08:25 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-1.3 (-0.79%)

Indus Towers

357.00
08:25 AM | 27 JUN 2024
0.85 (0.24%)

Bharat Electronics

302.95
08:25 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-3.9 (-1.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

India Cements

286.30
08:17 AM | 27 JUN 2024
23.35 (8.88%)

Whirlpool Of India

1,993.95
08:17 AM | 27 JUN 2024
157.05 (8.55%)

Manappuram Finance

210.20
08:17 AM | 27 JUN 2024
13.75 (7%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals

779.30
08:17 AM | 27 JUN 2024
49.95 (6.85%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,977.00-699.00
    Chennai
    72,835.00-1,128.00
    Delhi
    73,120.00-412.00
    Kolkata
    73,120.00-484.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue