An Indian student was shot dead by unknown miscreants in the US on Saturday morning. The incident took place at a gas station near Chicago while Sai Teja Nukarapu was working at the store. The Telangana youth had been pursuing his MBA at Concordia University and working part-time to support himself in the US.

Details shared by BRS MLC Madhusudan Thatha indicate that the Khammam resident had been manning the checkout counter when he was accosted at gunpoint by two people. The duo had robbed the store and shot him despite facing no resistance during the heist.

Nukarapu had not been on duty during this time — opting to stay after his shift ended in order to help a friend. His colleague had gone out for some work (some reports indicate he had stepped out for namaaz) when the attack took place.

His body is expected to reach his hometown by next week. The MLC also told PTI that he had spoken to members of the Telugu Association of North America for help after the incident.

According to details shared by the Ministry of External Affairs at the end of July, 108 Indian students have died in the US over the past five years. A separate BBC report in April added that there were at least 11 Indian students who passed away while residing in the US between January and April this year — with causes ranging from hypothermia to suicide and shootings. The number has continued to rise in recent months with several people becoming the victim of violent attacks.

Last week a 23-year-old student from India died on his birthday after accidentally firing a hunting hun. Aryan Reddy had been celebrating with his friends in Georgia when he took out his new hunting gun to clean it.