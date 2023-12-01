Indian student kept in captivity for 3 months, beaten with PVC pipe, metal rods in US, rescued
A 20-year-old Indian student was rescued by US authorities after being held captive for three months without access to a bathroom, beaten, and forced to work by his cousin and two other Indian-origin men.
A 20-year-old Indian student was rescued by United States authorities from a house he was being held captive by his cousin and two other Indian-origin men. According to reports, the Indian student was being held captive in the house for three-months without access to a bathroom, viciously beaten, and forced to work at three homes by his captors.