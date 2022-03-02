#Watch | Chandan Jindal, an Indian national in Ukraine's Vinnytsia lost his life due to natural causes. His family members are also in Ukraine: Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesperson pic.twitter.com/zeH0V9k124
The incident comes a day after an Indian student from Karnataka studying Medicine in Ukraine lost his life to Russian shelling of Kharkiv.
According to reports, Jindal was a native of Punjab's Barnala and was studying at the Vinnytsia National Pyrogov Memorial Medical University in Ukraine.
Chandan had a previous history of a blood clot in his brain. He suffered an ischemic stroke in the brain on 2 February. He was admitted to the ICU unit of Emergency Hospital in Vinnytsia for treatment.