Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, on Wednesday informed that a 22-year old Indian national had died of illness in Ukraine's Vinnytsia.

“Chandan Jindal, an Indian national in Ukraine's Vinnytsia lost his life due to natural causes. His family members are also in Ukraine," Arindam Bagchi said.

See the video here

#Watch | Chandan Jindal, an Indian national in Ukraine's Vinnytsia lost his life due to natural causes. His family members are also in Ukraine: Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesperson pic.twitter.com/zeH0V9k124 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

The incident comes a day after an Indian student from Karnataka studying Medicine in Ukraine lost his life to Russian shelling of Kharkiv.

According to reports, Jindal was a native of Punjab's Barnala and was studying at the Vinnytsia National Pyrogov Memorial Medical University in Ukraine.

Chandan had a previous history of a blood clot in his brain. He suffered an ischemic stroke in the brain on 2 February. He was admitted to the ICU unit of Emergency Hospital in Vinnytsia for treatment.

The student's father was with him at the hospital. Chandan's father and family members have requested the centre to help them bring the body back to India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.