Indian student Sahil Majothi arrested in Ukraine after allegedly pressured to join Russian army to dodge jail: Report

An Indian student has reportedly become the first known national from the country to be detained amid the Ukraine war after he was allegedly coerced into joining Russian forces to avoid a prison sentence, The New York Post reported citing reports.

Sahil Majothi, 22, from Gujarat, was captured by Ukrainian troops and appeared in a viral video posted by Ukraine’s 63rd Mechanized Brigade. In the video, Majothi claimed he joined the Russian army in exchange for freedom following an alleged framing in a drug case last April.

Majothi’s mother, Hasina Majothi, told BBC News, The Post reported that her son was caught up in a situation where someone slipped drugs into a package he was delivering.

Move to Russia and arrest Majothi reportedly moved to Russia in January 2024, completed a language course in St. Petersburg, and later relocated to Moscow for college, The Post reported. While studying, he worked as a kitchenware courier.

In April 2024, his mother said, Majothi was arrested after allegedly being framed with drugs during a delivery run. He was detained for six months before being sentenced to seven years in a Russian prison. “The police caught him with it and charged him,” Hasina Majothi told BBC.

The family hired a lawyer but soon lost contact with him.

Coerced into Russian military service According to The New York Post, the video released by Ukraine’s 63rd Mechanized Brigade shows Majothi claiming he was given the choice to fight for Russia or remain in prison.

Majothi also stated that he was promised sums ranging from 100,000 to over a million roubles for military service but never received any payment. After just 15 days of basic training in September 2024, he was reportedly deployed to the war zone. By October 1, he reportedly split from his Russian unit following a dispute with a commander and sought refuge with Ukrainian forces.

“I don’t know how he ended up in Ukraine. I only found out through the viral video,” Hasina Majothi said.

Indian authorities investigate Following the video going viral, Gujarat’s Anti-Terrorism Squad questioned members of Majothi’s family, confirming his arrest and detention in Russia, The Post stated.

“Many young men like him have been trapped and dragged into the war,” community leader Kasam Sumra told the news outlet. “We appeal to the government to bring back Sahil and other young Indians who went abroad seeking work.”

Rising concerns over Indian nationals The New York Post reported that Majothi’s detainment comes amid increasing concerns that Indian nationals are being recruited into the Russian military, often under coercive circumstances.