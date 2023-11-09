Indian student Varun Raj Pucha stabbed at US fitness centre dies from injuries: University
Indian student Varun Raj Pucha, 24, has died after being stabbed in the head by an assailant at a fitness centre in Indiana, US. The attacker, Jordan Andrade, 24, has been arrested
Varun Raj Pucha, the 24-year-old Indian student who was stabbed at a fitness centre in the US state of Indiana, has succumbed to his injuries, the university where he was studying has said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message