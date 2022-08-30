British Ambassador to India, Alex Ellis, announced the opening of Priority and Super priority visas for Indian students aiming to apply for the next academic session in United Kingdom
UK student Visa: The British High Commission on India on Tuesday issued an advisory for Indian students planning on studying in the United Kingdom. The British Ambassador to India Alex Ellis said that UK aims to increase the number of student visas granted, attempting to break the record created this year June 2022.
Alex Ellis announced the opening of Priority and Super priority visas for Indian students aiming to apply for the next academic session in United Kingdom. The British Ambassador to India also stated that India is the largest source country of students to Britain.
“There is a high demand — we recommend you apply for your visa as early as possible with the required documentation." Ellis said in his video message. He asked students to apply as soon as possible with all the right documents. “Make sure you have included the right documentation" he added.
UK Student visa- Documents required
Here are the list of documents required to apply for the UK students visa
-Offer letter from University -Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) (You must enter this reference number on your visa application. You must apply for your visa within 6 months of receiving your CAS)
-TB certificate (You'll need to have a tuberculosis test if you're coming to the UK for more than 6 months and are resident in any of these listed countries)
-Proof of funding (This includes a student loan from a government, government sponsored loan company, or a regulated student loans scheme. your own money. your parent's money (if they provide a letter confirming they agree to you using it this way) your partner's money if your partner is present in the UK or applying at the same time)
UK Visas and Immigration service has now opened the Priority Visa and Super priority Visa service available for students willing to come to Britain for studies. The priority and super priority visa services include additional costs.
What is Priority, Super Priority Visa?
According to the UK government, “If you verify your identity at a visa application centre and the service is available in the country you’re applying from, you can choose the ‘priority service’ when you apply. There will be an additional cost for this service."
The normal student visa service right now has a turnaround period of 15 days to 3 weeks if the student has attended their appointment at the visa application centre or applied online.
Tip: According to the UK government, if you verify your identity at a visa application centre you may be able to get your visa faster or other services depending on what country you’re in - check with your visa application centre.
Priority Visa Service: The UK government will make a decision on the student's visa application within a mere 5 working days. Ellis further informed that this service has now been made available for Indian students willing to study in UK.
Super Priority Visa Service: UK Visas and Immigration aims to make a decision on your super priority visa application and contact you to let you know that your passport is ready to be collected by the end of the next working day from when you provide your biometric information
After visa is granted
If you verified your identity at a visa application centre you will be contacted when your documents are ready for collection.
If you verified your identity through the UK Immigration: ID Check app, and your application was successful, then you do not need a biometric residence permit (BRP). Your immigration status will be completely online.
UK student visa: Biometric residence permit
If you’re coming to the UK for more than 6 months and you verified your identity at a visa application centre you will need to collect your biometric residence permit (BRP). Collect your BRP once you’re in the UK.
You must do this before the vignette sticker in your travel document expires or within 10 days of arriving in the UK, whichever is later.
Why your UK Visa can get delayed?
You might wait longer for a decision if your application
-If your supporting documents need to be verified
-If you need to attend an interview
-Because of your personal circumstances (for example if you have a criminal conviction)
If you applied for a priority or super priority visa and your application is not straightforward, you may have to wait longer, but your application will still be put at the front of the queue at every stage of the decision-making process.
