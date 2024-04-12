Indian students' deaths in US 'multicausal', Govt informs community issues

Indian government on Friday informed that the deaths of Indian students in the United States are ‘multicausal’, and informed that ‘there are some community issues’ amid the Indian students living in the United States . Two Indian students were reported to have been killed in the US. One was stabbed to death by a homeless person, while the other student was shot at.

The MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said that investigations are ongoing into the ‘unfortunate’ death of the two Indian students in the US.

“One case was of homicide which was registered against a person who was a vagrant... Thereafter, there was a case in which a person was shot at", Jaiswal recollected.

"Several of these deaths have not happened because of one reason. They are multicausal in nature... There are some community issues also... We also have a large Indian student community, upwards of 300,000 in the United States." Jaiswal added.

According to several reports, the total numbers of Indian students who died in the US, either naturally or by other causes, surged to 11 in 2024 itself.

The body of an Indian-origin student, who was missing for a month, was found in Ohio on 9 April. He was a 25-year-old student from Hyderabad, who moved to the US in 2023 for a Master's at Cleveland State University.

Further the MEA spokesperson also informed that Indian Consulate and the India Mission in US had reached out to students in the US to tell hem howe they can live securely in the foreign land.

“The consulate has reached out and they have extended all possible help... Hopefully, we will come to know more about the reasons for it", the MEA spokesperson said.

According to the data by US, over 2.6 lakh Indian students came to the country in the 2022-2023 academic session. This was a 35 per cent jump from the previous session.

