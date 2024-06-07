Four Indian students drowned in Russia recently — mere minutes after one of them had finished a video call with his parents. The incident took place in Veliky Novgorod as the pupils of Wise Novgorod State University took a walk along the Volkhov river. Local media reports indicate that they drowned while trying to rescue another student from the water.

Media reports have identified the students — all residents of Maharashtra — as Harshal Anantrao Desale, Jishan Ashpak Pinjari, Jia Firoj Pinjari and Malik Gulamgous Mohammad Yakub. Fellow student Nisha Bhupesh Sonawane — believed to be the individual they had sought to rescue — currently remains under the care of local medical staff.

“When they entered the Volkhov river, Jishan made a video call to his family. His father and other family members were pleading with Jishan and the others to come out of the waters when a strong wave swept them away," a family member told local media.

The students had been enjoying a leisurely walk near the city's beach along the Volkhov river during their study-free time when the accident occurred. According to reports, the family witnessed the siblings being swept away by a powerful wave despite desperate pleas for them to exit the water.

“The five students involved in the accident belong to the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. Our Consulate in St. Petersburg is coordinating with local authorities for the repatriation of the mortal remains…Local emergency services have so far recovered two dead bodies from the Volkhov river. We offer our condolences to the families," read a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Officials said that a search remained underway for the two missing students.

(With inputs from agencies)

