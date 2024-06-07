Indian medical students drown in Russia, horrifying incident captured on video call to family
Four Indian students drowned in Russia after one of them finished a video call with his parents before being swept away by a strong wave while trying to rescue another student from the Volkhov river in Veliky Novgorod.
Four Indian students drowned in Russia recently — mere minutes after one of them had finished a video call with his parents. The incident took place in Veliky Novgorod as the pupils of Wise Novgorod State University took a walk along the Volkhov river. Local media reports indicate that they drowned while trying to rescue another student from the water.