Indian students fled Ukraine can complete education in Russia: Russian envoy

Indian students fled Ukraine can complete education in Russia: Russian envoy1 min read . 07:50 PM IST
Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict continuing for months, Consulate General of Russia Oleg Avdeev in Chennai on 10 November invited Indian students to complete their education in Russia as medical syllabus is almost the same as Ukraine.
Speaking to media, Avdeev said, "Indian students who left Ukraine can continue their education in Russia as medical syllabus is almost the same (as Ukraine). They know the language of people, as in Ukraine, most of them spoke Russian. They're most welcome in Russia."
ALSO READ: Ukraine war: Indian embassy suggests 5 border-crossing options | Details here
Meanwhile, on October 23, the Indian embassy in Kyiv issued an advisory asking Indian citizens currently in the war-hit country to leave at the earliest. It also shared information on five available border-crossing options for Indian nationals.
The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on 20 October issued a statement asking Indian nationals to not to travel to Ukraine citing the increasing hostilities being meted upon the East European country by Russia.
Thousands of Indian students in Ukraine fled in February following the Russian invasion in the Asian country.
With ANI inputs.
