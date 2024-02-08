Indian students in American universities 'scared to travel alone', stay 'situationally aware' after 2 deaths in a week
Recent deaths in the US have raised concerns about safety and security for Indian students studying abroad.
The sudden death of Indian students across American universities in the recent past has left the Indian American community grappling with uncertainty. While one Indian student was murdered, another succumbed to suicide, and several other deaths remain unexplained.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message