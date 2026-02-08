Indian students stabbed in Russia: ‘Swastika drawn on wall with blood' — chilling videos, photos emerge

The attacker who allegedly stabbed six people, including four Indian students, in a medical university dormitory in Russia drew a Swastika on a wall with the blood of the victims, local media reported.

The media outlet also shared the photo on its Telegram channel, showing the blood-stained wall.

The Baza channel claimed that the attacker was a supporter of the banned neo-Nazi outfit. “The organization is designated as a terrorist organization and is banned in Russia,” the report added.

"He belonged to the banned NS/WP neoNazi organisation. During the frenzy of attack, he was shouting nationalist slogans about the Holocaust," Baza reported while sharing the photo of a Swastika drawn on a wall with the blood of the victims.

Indian students stabbed in Russia At least six people, including an Indian and two police officers, were injured in a stabbing attack on Saturday in a sports hall of a foreign students' hostel at the Bashkir State Medical University in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic in Ufa.

The Embassy of India in Russia posted on X, "An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons, including four Indian students, have been injured."

"The Embassy is in touch with the authorities and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students," the embassy added.

Some gruesome videos of the incident emerged on social media, many revealing chilling details. A purported video shared by a medical student's body, All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA), showed the floor of the university premises smeared with blood.

According to eyewitnesses, "there was blood all around," Ren TV said, showing footage of wounded being taken to hospital by ambulance vans.